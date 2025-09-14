Daughter-in-law of N M Vijayan attempts suicide

KALPETTA: Padmaja, daughter-in-law of former DCC treasurer N M Vijayan who died by suicide in Wayanad, attempted to take her own life on Saturday and is now admitted to a private hospital in Sultan Bathery. Doctors said her condition is satisfactory.
The incident followed a media appearance by Padmaja on Friday after the suicide of Congress leader Jose Nelledam of Mullankolli, where she publicly criticised Congress leaders including Kalpetta MLA T Siddique. She has repeatedly accused leaders of neglect and said she planned to stage a hunger strike with her children outside the DCC office. In a recent remark, she asked whether the party would deliver justice “only if we die.”
“We have received only `20 lakh from the Congress, and even that has not resolved our problems. Despite doing everything right, our relationship with the party has ended,” Padmaja told reporters. “We are burdened with liabilities of `2.5 crore. When my husband was in hospital, we did not even have money to pay the bill.”
Padmaja’s son said she told him she was going to the room to sleep but later cut her wrist. He added that she tried to end life again afterwards. “This is how a family that used to live a decent life has fallen apart. How will we survive? My mother had said the Congress would not abandon us,” he said.
The attempt occurred at the family home in Pulpally at about 1 pm.
KPCC president Sunny Joseph said the party has been assisting Vijayan’s family but cannot meet every demand. “The party has been helping Vijayan’s family out of goodwill, not under any formal agreement. We want to do everything possible, but right now resources are limited,” he said.
Tensions flared on Saturday after DYFI activists staged a protest in front of Kalpetta MLA T Siddique’s office over Padmaja’s suicide attempt. The agitators forcefully shut down the legislator’s office, sparking a political showdown.
Siddique condemned the protest and led a counter-march through Kalpetta town. “I have no connection with Padmaja’s suicide attempt. But DYFI workers tried to destroy my office.,” Siddique said.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call the Sneha Foundation at 04424640050, Tele Manas at 14416 (available 24/7), or the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline at 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)