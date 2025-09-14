Daughter-in-law of N M Vijayan attempts suicide

KALPETTA: Padmaja, daughter-in-law of former DCC treasurer N M Vijayan who died by suicide in Wayanad, attempted to take her own life on Saturday and is now admitted to a private hospital in Sultan Bathery. Doctors said her condition is satisfactory.

The incident followed a media appearance by Padmaja on Friday after the suicide of Congress leader Jose Nelledam of Mullankolli, where she publicly criticised Congress leaders including Kalpetta MLA T Siddique. She has repeatedly accused leaders of neglect and said she planned to stage a hunger strike with her children outside the DCC office. In a recent remark, she asked whether the party would deliver justice “only if we die.”

“We have received only `20 lakh from the Congress, and even that has not resolved our problems. Despite doing everything right, our relationship with the party has ended,” Padmaja told reporters. “We are burdened with liabilities of `2.5 crore. When my husband was in hospital, we did not even have money to pay the bill.”

Padmaja’s son said she told him she was going to the room to sleep but later cut her wrist. He added that she tried to end life again afterwards. “This is how a family that used to live a decent life has fallen apart. How will we survive? My mother had said the Congress would not abandon us,” he said.