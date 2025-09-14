Devotee moves SC against Kerala HC order allowing Global Ayyappa Sangamam

NEW DELHI: Ayyappa devotee Dr P. S. Mahendrakumar has moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the Kerala High Court’s 11 September order and restraining the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and the state government from holding the “Global Ayyappa Sangamam” on 20 September 2025, or from using temple funds, properties, or contributions for the event.

On 11 September, the Kerala High Court directed the state and the TDB to conduct the ‘Global Ayyappa Sangamam’ at Pamba, while ensuring that the event did not affect the sanctity of the Sabarimala temple or disrupt access for devotees.

The court had passed the order after hearing a batch of petitions challenging the involvement of the state and the TDB in conducting the event.

The petitioners raised concerns that temple funds might be diverted for the programme, which could involve the participation of individuals opposing Sanatana Dharma.

Challenging the order, Mahendrakumar has approached the apex court. In his appeal, accessed by TNIE, he sought “a direction for staying the impugned order of 11.09.2025”.

“Restrain the Respondents, their officers, agents, and assigns from proceeding with or conducting the proposed ‘Global Ayyappa Sangamam’ scheduled for 20.09.2025, or from utilising temple funds, properties, or contributions in the name of the deity for any such purpose, pending the hearing and final disposal of this Special Leave Petition,” his plea stated.

Mahendrakumar contended that the Kerala High Court’s judgment “travels far beyond the plain intent of Section 15A of the Travancore-Cochin Hindu Religious Institutions Act, 1950, by reading into it powers that the Legislature never envisaged.”

The plea further alleged that the judgment condoned active state sponsorship of a religious conclave and sanctioned the potential misuse of temple trust property.

“These issues raise grave constitutional questions touching upon the very basic structure of the Constitution, secularism, as well as the fiduciary nature of temple property. The existence of such substantial questions of law of general public importance establishes a compelling prima facie case for interim relief,” the plea added.