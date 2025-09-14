Devotee moves SC against Kerala HC order allowing Global Ayyappa Sangamam

NEW DELHI: Ayyappa devotee Dr P. S. Mahendrakumar has moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the Kerala High Court’s 11 September order and restraining the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and the state government from holding the “Global Ayyappa Sangamam” on 20 September 2025, or from using temple funds, properties, or contributions for the event.
On 11 September, the Kerala High Court directed the state and the TDB to conduct the ‘Global Ayyappa Sangamam’ at Pamba, while ensuring that the event did not affect the sanctity of the Sabarimala temple or disrupt access for devotees.
The court had passed the order after hearing a batch of petitions challenging the involvement of the state and the TDB in conducting the event.
The petitioners raised concerns that temple funds might be diverted for the programme, which could involve the participation of individuals opposing Sanatana Dharma.
Challenging the order, Mahendrakumar has approached the apex court. In his appeal, accessed by TNIE, he sought “a direction for staying the impugned order of 11.09.2025”.
“Restrain the Respondents, their officers, agents, and assigns from proceeding with or conducting the proposed ‘Global Ayyappa Sangamam’ scheduled for 20.09.2025, or from utilising temple funds, properties, or contributions in the name of the deity for any such purpose, pending the hearing and final disposal of this Special Leave Petition,” his plea stated.
Mahendrakumar contended that the Kerala High Court’s judgment “travels far beyond the plain intent of Section 15A of the Travancore-Cochin Hindu Religious Institutions Act, 1950, by reading into it powers that the Legislature never envisaged.”
The plea further alleged that the judgment condoned active state sponsorship of a religious conclave and sanctioned the potential misuse of temple trust property.
“These issues raise grave constitutional questions touching upon the very basic structure of the Constitution, secularism, as well as the fiduciary nature of temple property. The existence of such substantial questions of law of general public importance establishes a compelling prima facie case for interim relief,” the plea added.
According to him, the balance of convenience also lies with the petitioners. “The Sangamam is conceived as a one-day event with overt political, cultural, and religious overtones, requiring large-scale mobilisation of resources and deployment of temple infrastructure. If permitted to proceed, it will irreversibly divert Devaswom funds, distort the character of the sacred pilgrimage, and compromise the ecology of the River Pampa. By contrast, if the event is deferred or stayed until this Court adjudicates the matter, no prejudice of comparable gravity will befall the Respondents. On the contrary, public interest, constitutional governance, and temple sanctity will be preserved,” the plea stated.
The petition warned that once temple trust property is diverted, political dignitaries occupy sacred precincts, and temporary structures are erected on the fragile riverbanks, the damage to devotees’ rights, the sanctity of Sabarimala, and the environment of the River Pampa would be irreversible.
“The Sabarimala pilgrimage is rooted in austerity and simplicity; if commercialised and politicised, its character cannot be restored. The injury in question is not merely to the Petitioners but to the collective spiritual rights of millions of devotees,” Mahendrakumar said.
He further pointed out that the Sangamam is scheduled for 20.09.2025, barely days away, and preparatory works are allegedly proceeding apace under the cover of the impugned judgment.
The Division Bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K. V. Jayakumar of the Kerala High Court had issued its direction while hearing petitions that sought to prevent the conduct of the event on the grounds that it was a political programme misusing Lord Ayyappa’s name.
While rejecting the pleas, the High Court laid down strict guidelines to ensure the sanctity of the sacred Pamba river and the temple environment was preserved, and to ensure that the rights and spiritual experience of devotees were not compromised. It also clarified that the rights, safety, and spiritual experience of ordinary Sabarimala pilgrims were paramount.
In its order, the High Court also stressed that there must be financial transparency in the funds used for the event and issued several directions on that aspect.