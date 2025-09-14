In Priyanka’s Wayanad, Congress leaders pay for factional feud with their lives

KALPETTA: Wayanad, hailed as a Congress fortress and the political turf of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is fast turning into a graveyard for party leaders. In the past decade, five local leaders here have died by suicide, each case exposing a pattern of betrayal, humiliation, and factional bloodletting within the party.

The latest casualty is Jose Nalladam, whose death has once again ripped open the festering wounds of Wayanad Congress politics. Factional rivalries that had already turned violent escalated further after DCC president N D Appachan was assaulted by party workers during a development seminar in Mullankolli in July.

One of the rebels, Thankachan, was later arrested in a liquor-and-explosives case. But after spending 16 days in jail, Thankachan alleged that it was a conspiracy engineered by the Appachan faction, led by Jose.

The allegation unleashed a brutal cyber onslaught against Jose. In his suicide note, Jose wrote: “The party didn’t stand with me during the crisis. Instead, I faced a severe cyber attack.” This is not an isolated tragedy. Last December, DCC treasurer N M Vijayan and his son Jijesh died by suicide, leaving behind a note that directly accused Appachan and senior MLA I C Balakrishnan.

Vijayan detailed how debt spiralled to Rs 65 lakh after he mortgaged his assessor to cover loans allegedly taken under pressure from Congress leaders, only to be abandoned by the party when the financial noose tightened.

Going further back, the story grows darker. In 2015, senior leader P V John hanged himself inside a party office in Mananthavady after colleagues deserted him during the local-body elections, allegedly backing a rebel candidate against him.