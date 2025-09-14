INTERVIEW| ‘Dopamine hits now more important than content’

Do you feel it’s right to judge a film only through the lens of political correctness?

There are plenty of critics like that. They approach every film from a particular perspective, and that is the lens through which they engage with art. We must understand that not all filmmakers are aware of, or sensitive to, political correctness. That awareness often comes through education, peer discussions, deeper engagement, or through personal experiences of suffering.

The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang is getting a good response and even being compared to Gangs of Wasseypur and Vada Chennai. How do you see these comparisons?

I enjoy those comparisons, but I try to stay neutral. I have drawn inspiration from many films. Angamaly Diaries influenced me with its music and rhythm. Lijo Jose Pellissery is a superb filmmaker. You will find my comments on his Facebook page (laughs).

You play a surprise cameo as Vikraman...

Vikraman was inspired by superstar Vijay. We couldn’t secure rights, so my associate suggested I do it. Vikraman will return in Season 2. Thiruvananthapuram has a strong Vijay culture. I’m a fan too, though I feel sad that he’s been underutilised.

You cast Vijayaraghavan in the series in a rather insignificant part...

It was just for the experience. Working with him was a long-time wish. He is one of the finest actors.

Does this desire to collaborate with exceptional talent also drive you to pitch stories to superstars like Mohanlal and Mammootty?

Of course. When you are working in this industry, getting the chance to work with those who are regarded as the best in popular culture is a privilege. It allows you to explore the possibilities of the medium in a more expansive way.

There’s buzz that your collaboration with Mohanlal is a detective comedy...

It is a detective comedy with him and a sidekick, rooted in realism. That is all I can reveal at the moment.

How did you get connected with Mohanlal?

I connected with Mohanlal through Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju, who worked with me in The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang. For me, working with Mohanlal sir is something I never imagined would be possible in this lifetime — just like working with, say, Robert De Niro. Same applies to Mammukka. However, I presented the screenplay and got some solid feedback from Mohanlal sir. Now the script has become much stronger.

Were you interested in working in different languages earlier as well?

I wanted to do Hindi films. But after seeing the situation in Bollywood… I was not sure. When you are in an industry where you mostly get to do what you want and there are takers for it, would you really want to place yourself in a space where everything is about money?

Where do you position yourself in the industry now — experimental, new wave or mainstream?

I get mainstream-level pay. True mainstream, however, means a big theatrical hit. I am waiting for that. Currently, I am just doing my work in one corner. My audience may be niche, but the niche is growing.

Could you name five films that you often return to?

Reservoir Dogs, The Matrix, The Wild Goose Lake (a Chinese film)... then there are the films I watch while having food — Pandippada, for example. Every frame of it is fun. My wife loves it. And Fitzcarraldo, especially when I am struggling.

