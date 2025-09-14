Kerala Cabinet clears draft bill to allow killing of violent wild animals

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a politically significant move ahead of the upcoming elections, the state cabinet on Saturday approved a draft bill empowering the chief wildlife warden to order the immediate killing of any wild animal that enters residential areas and injures a person.

The draft legislation, Wildlife Protection (Amendment) Bill 2025, will be introduced as an amendment to the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, and it is aimed at mitigating incidents of human-wildlife conflict. It’s the first time a state government is bringing in an amendment to a central legislation.

Forest Minister A K Saseendran said the bill’s provisions will eliminate the cumbersome and time-consuming procedures mandated by existing central laws and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Union government. “This will enable swift action in emergencies without compromising efforts to protect endangered species,” the minister said.

The draft bill is expected to be scheduled for debate in the state assembly session starting on Monday.

According to the draft bill, when a person suffers serious injury from a wild animal attack, the district collector or chief forest conservator can report the incident to the chief wildlife warden. The CWW will then have the authority to take immediate action, including killing the animal, without being bogged down by procedural delays. The draft bill further allows for population control measures such as birth control and relocation of Schedule-II wild animals if their numbers rise uncontrollably.