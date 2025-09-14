Kerala urban push: Fintech hub, fashion city on cards

We need to translate knowledge and come up with industries,” he said. Panwar said Kerala’s urban trajectory is distinct, with cities merging into rural belts and an industrial policy already in place. “One of the pillars of urban development happens to be the co-drivers.

Kerala is different in the way the evolution and distribution have happened. Now cities are expanding to rural areas. Also, the state has an industrial policy. We tried to bring in some formulations after referring to the industrial policy,” he added.

The roadmap is expected to anchor the state’s upcoming Nava Kerala Urban Policy, which seeks to marry economic growth with inclusive and sustainable urbanisation.

Proposed projects

Thrissur-Kochi Fintech hub

Palakkad and Kasaragod Industrial Smart Cities

Thiruvananthapuram-Kollam Knowledge Corridor

Kannur Fashion City

Kannur-Kasaragod and Thrissur-Ernakulam education and health hubs

Kozhikode Literature City

The two-day Urban Conclave in Kochi, which brought together 3,115 delegates and 275 speakers, concluded on Saturday with a strong call to professionalise urban governance and prepare Kerala’s cities for a sustainable future. The conclave saw participation from urban experts from 12 countries, three

ministers, four foreign mayors, and eight mayors from Indian states. Minister for Local Self-Government, M B Rajesh, said recommendations include creating business development councils for cities, establishing fact-based governance systems, and setting up urban observatories in all cities within two years, backed by a state-level observatory. “Recommendations focus on professionalising urban governance through participatory professionalism, performance-based grading of local

bodies and officials, and enhancing citizen participation using technology. A dedicated authority for waste management coordination, digitisation to improve tax collection, leveraging climate funds and green bonds, and encouraging investments from the Malayali diaspora were also proposed,” Rajesh said. The event also saw the signing of Letters of Intent with

UN-Habitat and UNU-CRIS, and the release of a child- and youth-friendly city charter prepared under the UNICEF’s guidance.