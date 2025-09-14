Minorities Sangamam: Samastha questions Kerala govt’s intention

KOZHIKODE: Leaders of the Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama have raised questions on the intention behind holding the ‘Minorities Sangamam’, which will be held in October under the aegis of the Department of Minorities Welfare.

They expressed doubt that such a meet would only help the forces hell bent on creating divisions in society. In an FB post, former general secretary of Samastha Kerala Sunni Students’ Federation Sathar Panthaloor said the LDF government came to power with the votes of both minorities and majorities.

“Then why is the government considering caste, community and religion when it is approaching people? Who will benefit from the move to address people along caste and religious lines,” he asked.

If the government is genuinely concerned about the welfare of minorities, it should first explain as to what it did in the past nine years for the development of the communities, he said.

“The government should utilise the opportunity of the Sangamam to expel the distorted notion that the minorities are enjoying undue benefits,” Panthaloor added. He said the LDF government has let loose people like Vellappally Natesan who are spreading hate against the minorities.

“The government should convince the minorities its commitment towards them,” he said.