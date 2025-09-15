Amid speculations, Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil attends assembly session

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ending all speculations, Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil attended the first day of the 14th session of the Kerala Assembly on Monday. Rahul, who faced allegations of sexual misconduct, was suspended from the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) in August last week.

On Monday, Rahul arrived at the House about 9.15 am during the obit reference for former Chief Minister and Communist veteran VS Achuthanandan and two other former members of the House. Rahul entered the assembly while Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was remembering Achuthanandan.

Following his suspension from the Congress party, the Assembly Secretariat had rearranged his seating. On Monday he sat in the independent seat on the last row of the Opposition block.

The Opposition UDF is likely to be pushed into the defensive with the presence of Rahul Mamkootathil in the assembly. Opposition Leader VD Satheesan is facing a cyber attack allegedly by supporters of Rahul. It was Satheesan who took a strong stand against Rahul resulting in the latter's exit from the post of Youth Congress state president and the suspension from the CLP.