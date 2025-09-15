Anganwadi teacher in Kerala suspended for pinching child

KOLLAM: An Anganwadi teacher at Panayam, Eroor panchayat, has been suspended for seven days pending an inquiry for allegedly pinching and injuring a four-and-a-half-year-old boy.

The action followed a meeting on Friday attended by ICDS officials and a gram panchayat member, where the teacher, Shobhana Kumari of Anganwadi No. 85, was asked to explain the incident.

The boy’s parents alleged that the teacher harassed him for not reciting a letter. They said the child cried while being bathed that evening and had black marks on both thighs. They also claimed to have noticed similar injuries earlier.

ICDS officials clarified that there is no instruction to force children to learn the alphabet at Anganwadis. The child was treated at the Anchal government hospital, and a complaint was filed with the Eroor police.