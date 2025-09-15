High temperature sparks surge in fatal brain infections in Kerala; experts sound alarm

KOZHIKODE: Rising temperature has sparked a fresh public health concern in the state, with six deaths reported in the past month from amoebic meningitis -- a rare but deadly brain infection caused by Naegleria fowleri. The fatalities have prompted health officials and researchers to sound the alarm over water safety and climate-linked health risks.

Commonly known as the “brain-eating amoeba”, Naegleria fowleri flourishes in warm, untreated freshwater sources such as ponds, lakes, rivers, and even inadequately maintained swimming pools. Warmer conditions create the perfect breeding ground for the pathogen, increasing the chances of human exposure during recreational water activities.

“Amoebic infections are strongly tied to the summer season. The organism becomes more active as water warms, which is why swimming, diving, or immersing the head in untreated freshwater is particularly dangerous now,” a senior epidemiologist with the state health department said.

Infection occurs when contaminated water enters through the nose, allowing the amoeba to migrate along the olfactory nerve into the brain. Once there, it triggers primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), a disease that progresses at alarming speed. Symptoms -- ranging from severe headache and fever to seizures and coma -- can appear within days, leaving little time for medical intervention.