Kerala on alert as amoebic meningoencephalitis claims 17 lives, transmission route still unclear

KOZHIKODE: Even as the number of cases and deaths from amoebic meningoencephalitis continues to rise in Kerala, uncertainty persists over the exact mode of transmission and effective preventive measures. The deadly infection, which is caused by an amoeba that attacks the brain, has claimed 17 lives in the last nine months in the state, with seven reported this month alone.

Initially, health experts believed that the infection primarily affected people who had bathed or swum in ponds, lakes, or swimming pools, where contaminated water entered the nose and allowed the amoeba to reach the brain.

However, recent cases have raised concern, including in which a three-month-old infant with no exposure to ponds and individuals who only bathed at home also contracted the disease, challenging earlier assumptions.

According to health officials, while the number of infections has increased, a small relief is that the mortality rate for amoebic meningoencephalitis in Kerala (24%) is significantly lower than the global figure (97%). Still, the lack of clarity on how to prevent the disease has created widespread anxiety among the public.

Experts suggest practical precautions, such as avoiding water entering the nose while swimming or bathing in natural waterbodies, and ensuring chlorination in swimming pools. However, this method is not feasible in open ponds and rivers. Reports of people contracting the infection even after bathing in household showers further complicate preventive guidelines.