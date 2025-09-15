Parassala SHO suspended in Kilimanoor hit-and-run case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Parassala SHO P. Anilkumar has been suspended in connection with a hit-and-run incident that resulted in the death of a 59-year-old pedestrian near Kilimanoor on September 7. The suspension was ordered by South Zone IG S. Shyamsundar.
Rural SP K. S. Sudarshan submitted a report to Range DIG Ajitha Beegam on Sunday. After reviewing the findings, the DIG forwarded the report to the IG, who issued the suspension order on Monday.
Meanwhile, the investigation has been handed over to the district crime branch. The accused SHO has not yet reported to the police.
So far, no case has been registered specifically naming Anilkumar. The existing FIR is against an unknown accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 281 (rash or negligent driving) and 106(1) (causing death by rash or negligent driving and failing to report the accident). Sections 134A and 134B of the Motor Vehicles Act also apply. Police have stated that additional charges will be added once Anilkumar’s statement is recorded.
Anilkumar, a native of Nilamel, had reportedly traveled to Bengaluru in connection with another investigation but returned to Kerala on Sunday morning. However, he failed to report either to his police station or to the district police chief’s office and is currently untraceable.
The car involved in the incident was later confirmed to be registered in Anilkumar’s name. CCTV footage from the area also confirmed that he was driving the vehicle. Despite being a police officer, Anilkumar neither reported the accident nor attempted to assist the victim. Initially, the case was filed as a hit-and-run involving an unidentified vehicle.
The Kilimanoor police have since taken the vehicle into custody, having tracked it down using CCTV footage from the vicinity.
The incident occurred in the early hours of September 7, when Rajan, a daily wage labourer, was walking along MC Road. He was struck by the SHO’s vehicle around 5:00 a.m., and the driver did not stop. Rajan lay injured on the road for nearly an hour before the police arrived at the scene around 6:00 a.m. He was taken to the Keshavapuram Community Health Centre, where he was declared brought dead.