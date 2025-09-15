Parassala SHO suspended in Kilimanoor hit-and-run case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Parassala SHO P. Anilkumar has been suspended in connection with a hit-and-run incident that resulted in the death of a 59-year-old pedestrian near Kilimanoor on September 7. The suspension was ordered by South Zone IG S. Shyamsundar.

Rural SP K. S. Sudarshan submitted a report to Range DIG Ajitha Beegam on Sunday. After reviewing the findings, the DIG forwarded the report to the IG, who issued the suspension order on Monday.

Meanwhile, the investigation has been handed over to the district crime branch. The accused SHO has not yet reported to the police.

So far, no case has been registered specifically naming Anilkumar. The existing FIR is against an unknown accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 281 (rash or negligent driving) and 106(1) (causing death by rash or negligent driving and failing to report the accident). Sections 134A and 134B of the Motor Vehicles Act also apply. Police have stated that additional charges will be added once Anilkumar’s statement is recorded.

Anilkumar, a native of Nilamel, had reportedly traveled to Bengaluru in connection with another investigation but returned to Kerala on Sunday morning. However, he failed to report either to his police station or to the district police chief’s office and is currently untraceable.