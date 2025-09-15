Proving a blessing to many, Biljith Biju and Isaac George live on through organ donation

KOCHI: Biljith Biju was a first-year engineering student at Adi Shankara Institute of Engineering and Technology (ASIET) in Kalady. The 18-year-old Nedumbassery resident was riding a motorcycle on September 2 when a lorry that went out of control ran him over.

“Pedestrian passersby moved him to the hospital. There was blood loss. Considering his age, a surgery was performed to save his life. But on the tenth day, he was declared brain dead,” said a source. Biljith’s heart, kidneys, corneas, liver, intestine, and pancreas were donated.

He is survived by parents Biju and Linda, and sister Bivel. “We talked to the family about the possibility of organ donation. His mother was initially unable to accept it. However, the family later contacted us to convey their desire to donate his organs,” the source added.

Isaac George, 33, a Kottarakkara native, passed away on September 11. He was also involved in a two-wheeler accident while returning home from work.

Isaac, a former DYFI unit president, had earlier pledged to donate his organs.

“Being a social worker, he had submitted a declaration conveying his willingness to donate his organs. His family, including his wife, was also aware of his wish,” an official with the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (K-SOTTO) said.

Isaac was a restaurant owner. His heart was donated to a patient in Angamaly. His liver and one kidney were transplanted to patients at KIMS, while another kidney was sent to Thiruvananthapuram GMCH. The corneas were donated to Regional Institute of Ophthalmology in Thiruvananthapuram.