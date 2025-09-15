Thiruvanchoor blasts Congress over ‘dirty politics’ in leaked audio clip

KALPETTA: The Congress in Kerala has been thrown into fresh turmoil after the family of late leader N M Vijayan released an audio clip of Kottayam MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, in which he is heard lambasting the party leadership for “dirty politics” and betrayal.

Many feel Thiruvanchoor’s words have laid bare the deep fractures within the Congress in Wayanad, which is already reeling from a series of suicides linked to infighting and broken assurances, and the party is now staring at a credibility crisis.

In his leaked conversation with Vijayan’s daughter-in-law Padmaja, who attempted suicide on Saturday citing broken assurances, Thiruvanchoor is heard accusing his party of playing “dirty tricks” and failing to honour the commitments made to Vijayan’s family after his death.

“I do not like to cover up dirty politics. I do not agree with the dirty tricks played by our leaders. Congress leaders do not value their words,” Thiruvanchoor is heard saying. He also blames the party for failing to deliver on its promises of financial help, warning that such betrayal “will lead to the party’s collapse.”

“I agree 100% with what Vijayan’s family says. Those who promised money should have given it without dragging the matter. Nothing Siddique (Kalpetta MLA) promised has happened yet. How is this going to work?” the senior leader says in the clip.

Soon after the clip surfaced, Thiruvanchoor told reporters that he was “unaware of any audio clip” and insisted that he had merely submitted a report to the KPCC.