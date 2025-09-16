18k to compete in this year’s Kerala School Olympics

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala School Olympics, which will be hosted in the state capital next month, will have the participation of over 18,000 students -- a sharp rise of 2,000 students from the last year’s figure of 16,000, sources from the education department said.

Officials from the department have confirmed that unlike last year, venues will be limited to a maximum of 11 for this year’s olympics. Authorities expect to have over 9,000 competitions in close to 40 events to be held as part of the sports meet.

“We would’ve had an even higher number of participants, approximately 25,000, but the nationals of certain games like taekwondo, wrestling, and football are falling before our olympics schedule,” said a higher official.

Sources said that this year two new events will be introduced for disabled children — Cricket and Bocce (for girls). The state expects to have 1,500 students taking part in inclusive sports events. The matters, including the venues, will be finalised after a meeting with the General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, on Tuesday.

Key spaces, including the Central Stadium, Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium, and the Kerala University Stadium, are being considered as venues. Besides these, the department will also be seeking a few more spaces as backup for the smooth facilitation of the games. Accommodation for participants will be arranged in nearby schools, said a higher official.

The new edition will also have female students from the Gulf countries. Last year, the students from the Gulf participated in the sports meet as the 15th district of the state. The winning district will receive the Chief Minister’s Golden Cup, along with awards for champion school and individual players.