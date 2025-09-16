Black magic alleged in Pathanamthitta torture case; police dismiss claim

PATHANAMTHITTA: The honey trap and torture case involving a Pathanamthitta couple has taken a strange turn with allegations of black magic and the likelihood of more victims surfacing even as the police probe progresses. The police have dismissed the claims.

Jayesh, 30, and his wife Reshmi, 25, of Koipuram, have been booked for the brutal assault and extortion of a 19-year-old from Alappuzha and a 22-year-old youth from Ranni on September 1 and 5, respectively.

The victims alleged they were beaten with iron rods and bicycle chains, stapler pins were driven into their private parts, and they were hung from the roof with ropes. As per the FIR, one victim was forced to stage sexual acts with Reshmi, while Jayesh tied his hands with her shawl and threatened him with a dagger.

The victims alleged that during the assault, the couple spoke in an unknown language and invoked “ancestral spirits”, suggesting a black magic element. Also, Reshmi was reportedly seen folding her hands before Jayesh in what seemed as part of a ritual.

However, police dismissed these claims, saying the case is confined to torture and extortion. “The black magic angle is being exaggerated to mislead the probe,” Koipuram Inspector Liby P M, who is investigating the case, told the TNIE. The police also denied reports of there being more victims.