Corporation defies collector, Kannur’s war-era siren to keep ringing

KANNUR: The six decade-old rhythm of Kannur town will not be silenced. The corporation council has decided to retain the municipal office siren, a relic dating back to the India-Pakistan war of 1965, despite the district collector’s order to remove it.

The siren, which sounds daily at 6am, 1pm, and 6pm, was originally installed to warn residents during wartime. Over the decades, it was woven into the town’s identity -- serving as a timekeeper for generations of residents. To many, its wail is more than noise; it is a heritage.

The current dispute began after Kannur range DIG Yathish Chandra complained that the early-morning siren was a disturbance to his camp office staff. Following the complaint, the senior environmental engineer examined the corporation office siren and submitted a report to District Collector Arun K Vijayan. The study found that while the background noise level in the area was 66.2 dB, the siren raised it to 94.9 dB.

According to the Noise Pollution (Prevention and Control) Rules, 2010, sound from a public loudspeaker should not exceed 10 dB above background noise and must remain under 75 dB. However, the siren exceeded both limits, recording 28.7 dB above the background level and 19.9 dB above the permissible maximum, according to the study.

Based on these findings, the collector directed the corporation to either control the volume or dismantle the device, and that it should not be used other than in disaster situations. The directive warned that the siren will be confiscated if an alternative system was not installed within two weeks.