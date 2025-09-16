Farmers in Kerala's Idukki chart sweet success tale with stingless bee honey

IDUKKI: Farmers in Idukki’s Udumbannoor — Kerala’s emerging hotspot for stingless bee honey — are discovering that their buzzing friends can do more than just pollinate crops. Low-cost beekeeping has opened up a sweet new source of income for farmers, while also boosting the yield from their vegetable farms.

The first steps were taken in 2021-22 when Udumbannoor panchayat, in collaboration with the Krishi Bhavan, distributed bee boxes under the Janakeeya Aasuthrana Padhathi (public planning project). Each box, worth Rs 2,000, was provided at a subsidy of 50% over the years.

By 2024, the initiative gained momentum with the formation of Krishi Koottam, a collective of local beekeepers. They received hands-on training in hive management and honey harvesting to help them step into commercial operatons.

“Nearly 250 farmers have grabbed the opportunity,” said Ajimon K, a Krishi officer.

The group secured an FSSAI license and launched the certified brand — Udumbannoor Stingless Bee Honey — this August. The panchayat also announced the launch on social media.

“We began in the off-season, so only 25 bottles could be sold. March is when we are expecting a sharp rise in demand. Our vision is to form a registered society of beekeepers so that stingless bee honey becomes a sustainable commercial product for Udumbannoor,” said panchayat president Latheesh.

Latheesh said, “Only about 600ml of stingless bee honey can be harvested from a single box. However, within a year, the colony can multiply and the number of boxes can be doubled. Every year, we plan to distribute more subsidised boxes and induct more farmers into beekeeping. With proper training, they can harvest honey of the highest quality.”