Industry seeks liberal excise policy to unlock Kerala’s wedding market

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A month after Kochi hosted India’s first-ever Wedding and MICE Conclave, industry stakeholders say the lack of a liberal excise policy continues to hold back business in the state. Though the government eased monthly dry day restrictions, liquor policy reforms fall short of the requirement to make Kerala competitive in wedding and MICE tourism.

According to estimates presented at the conclave, the state could generate up to Rs 13,000 crore annually from the Wedding and MICE segment, given its unique mix of backwaters, beaches, hill stations, and luxury resorts. However, the absence of a flexible liquor policy and high permit costs are discouraging large-scale event planners.

Though the event drew around 300 wedding planners from across the country, industry representatives say converting this interest into actual business will require a more liberal excise framework that supports large-scale events and destination weddings. Currently, on average, the state hosts 350 destination weddings a year, generating around Rs 500 crore annually. But planners and hoteliers insist this is only a fraction of Kerala’s real potential.