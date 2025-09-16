Kerala HC flags discrepancies in records of gold plating of Sabarimala Idols

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday raised concerns over missing details of the gold used for cladding the ‘dwarapalaka idols’ on either side of the sreekovil at the Sabarimala temple, pointing out discrepancies between official records from 1999 and the handover documents of 2019.
When the case — initiated suo motu based on the report of the Sabarimala Special Commissioner regarding the detachment of gold plates from the idols without prior permission of the court — came up for hearing, a division bench comprising Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V and Justice K V Jayakumar directed the superintendent of police (SP) to seize and produce before the court all remaining records, including mahazars.
The court further ordered the production of documents showing the quantity of gold used in 1999 for cladding the dwarapalaka idols, the name and details of the sponsor and artisan involved, the quantity used for the 2019 plating, the gold required for the ongoing 2025 process, and the manner of recovery and reuse of the gold, along with all related records. Records regarding the second set of idols and the peedam, reportedly retained in the strong room, were also sought.
HC calls for detailed inquiry into discrepancies
The bench noted that records clearly reveal the copper plates covering the dwarapalakas were gold-cladded and installed with the sanction of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) in 1999. A general mahazar, dated July 19, 2019, states that sponsor Unnikrishnan Potty of Bengaluru had approached the TDB seeking permission, at his own expense, to carry out gold plating of the dwarapalaka idols.
In the presence of the Thiruvabharanam Commissioner, Sabarimala Devaswom executive officer, administrative officer, thantri of the temple, engineers, and the devaswom smith, 12 copper plates weighing 25.400kg that covered the idols were removed and entrusted to the sponsor for gold plating.
The mahazar bears the signature of Potty, but notably refers only to “copper plates” and makes no mention of the existing gold cladding. “This is quite unusual and calls for a detailed inquiry,” the court observed.
On July 20, 2019, the peedam on which the dwarapalakas are placed was also removed and entrusted to Potty. The plates weighed about 17.400kg. Prima facie, it appears that this peedam too underwent traditional gold plating in 1999 along with the dwarapalaka idols. Documentary evidence indicates that the lintel, along with the plates covering the dwarapalakas, had originally been cladded with gold in 1999, it said.
On September 12, 2025, the court directed the chief vigilance and security officer to ascertain whether another set of gold-plated dwarapalakas was stored in the strong room. Communication in 2024 between the TDB and Potty suggested that the latter was aware of a second gold-coated set. However, the officer reported that no such set was found during preliminary verification. “Further inquiry is required,” the Bench said.
Court’s concerns
If the dwarapalaka idols were gold-cladded using traditional methods in 1999, what persuaded the TDB to permit Unnikrishnan Potty to subject them to gold plating again, by taking them out of the state and without seeking the court’s permission, requires probe.
If the copper plates were indeed cladded with gold, records must exist documenting the same, including the exact quantity of gold used as traditional methods were followed.
Communications between Potty and the board suggests another set of dwarapalaka idols is kept in the strong room. The chief vigilance & security officer (superintendent of police) has, however, been unable to trace such a set. A detailed inquiry is needed to verify its existence.