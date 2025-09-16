Kerala HC flags discrepancies in records of gold plating of Sabarimala Idols

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday raised concerns over missing details of the gold used for cladding the ‘dwarapalaka idols’ on either side of the sreekovil at the Sabarimala temple, pointing out discrepancies between official records from 1999 and the handover documents of 2019.

When the case — initiated suo motu based on the report of the Sabarimala Special Commissioner regarding the detachment of gold plates from the idols without prior permission of the court — came up for hearing, a division bench comprising Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V and Justice K V Jayakumar directed the superintendent of police (SP) to seize and produce before the court all remaining records, including mahazars.

The court further ordered the production of documents showing the quantity of gold used in 1999 for cladding the dwarapalaka idols, the name and details of the sponsor and artisan involved, the quantity used for the 2019 plating, the gold required for the ongoing 2025 process, and the manner of recovery and reuse of the gold, along with all related records. Records regarding the second set of idols and the peedam, reportedly retained in the strong room, were also sought.

HC calls for detailed inquiry into discrepancies

The bench noted that records clearly reveal the copper plates covering the dwarapalakas were gold-cladded and installed with the sanction of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) in 1999. A general mahazar, dated July 19, 2019, states that sponsor Unnikrishnan Potty of Bengaluru had approached the TDB seeking permission, at his own expense, to carry out gold plating of the dwarapalaka idols.