Kerala Wikimedians revive India edition of Wiki Loves Earth

KOCHI: After an eight-year hiatus, the Indian edition of ‘Wiki Loves Earth (WLE)’, a Wikimedia initiative to promote natural heritage through an annual global photography competition, made a return this year, thanks to the ‘Wikimedians’ from Kerala.

A main objective that prompted the group of Malayalam users of Wikimedia to take up the initiative was to enhance and expand nature and environment-related articles on Wikipedia in Indian languages, including Malayalam.

“While much of the focus has traditionally been on the English edition, it’s equally important to make content available in Indian languages so that knowledge becomes accessible to a wider audience. We revived and launched the campaign this year. We plan to strengthen these efforts through larger campaigns that draw the attention of individuals, communities and nature organisations, encouraging them to contribute to Wikimedia Commons,” Manoj Karingamadathil, administrator of the Malayalam Wikisource Project, told the TNIE.

“In Malayalam, we already have dedicated Wikipedia pages on birds, butterflies, dragonflies and other local environmental topics. Our goal is to take this momentum to the national level and expand across other Indian languages. This work is timely and relevant in the context of climate change and human-wildlife conflict, where reliable and open knowledge is essential,” he said.

Last held in 2017, the return of the competition to India is especially significant given India’s status as one of the world’s 17 megadiverse countries. Despite occupying only 2.4% of the world’s land area, India is home to nearly 8% of the planet’s recorded species.