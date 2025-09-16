Muslim organisations in Kerala hail SC stay on Waqf Act provisions

KOZHIKODE: Various Muslim organisations have welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision, in its interim order on Monday, to stay certain provisions in the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

IUML state president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal said it is heartening to know that the SC has found merit in the reservations raised by the party and other organisations about the Act. He said the court has made it clear that the provision that a person has to follow Islam for five years before declaring his or assets as waqf will leave enough room for misuse of power.

“It is also a great achievement that the provision to allow district collectors to fix the property right in revenue records has also been stayed,” Thangal said.

Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama president Syed Muhammad Jiffri Muthukoya Thangal said the order will give a boost to public confidence in the judiciary. The fight against the Act would continue through both legal and political means, he added.

IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty said the order has upheld the fundamental rights on faith enshrined in the Constitution.