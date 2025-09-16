Nun found dead in Kerala monastery; police suspect suicide

KOLLAM: A 33-year-old nun was found hanging in a monastery in Kollam city on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Mary Scholastica, a native of Madurai district, Tamil Nadu.
Police recovered a suicide note, and the preliminary investigation suggests it is a case of suspected suicide. The nun was found hanging around 3 p.m. yesterday. Although those at the convent rushed her to a private hospital, she could not be saved.
Her relatives had visited the monastery a few days ago, and police said they received information that emotional scenes unfolded during the visit.
Police said a detailed probe has been launched. "The deceased nun had been a resident of the monastery for three years. The initial conclusion is that it is a case of suspected suicide. From the suicide note and testimony from the official of the Monarchy, it is clear that she has been depressed. However, we have registered the case and begun the investigation," a source at Kollam East Police Station said.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call the Sneha Foundation at 04424640050, Tele Manas at 14416 (available 24/7), or the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline at 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)