Nun found dead in Kerala monastery; police suspect suicide

KOLLAM: A 33-year-old nun was found hanging in a monastery in Kollam city on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Mary Scholastica, a native of Madurai district, Tamil Nadu.

Police recovered a suicide note, and the preliminary investigation suggests it is a case of suspected suicide. The nun was found hanging around 3 p.m. yesterday. Although those at the convent rushed her to a private hospital, she could not be saved.

Her relatives had visited the monastery a few days ago, and police said they received information that emotional scenes unfolded during the visit.