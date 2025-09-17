AK Antony breaks silence amid Congress turmoil, to address the media in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Breaking a year-long silence, veteran Congress leader and former Defence Minister A.K. Antony will address the media at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Indira Bhavan. This will be Antony’s first official media interaction since his son, Anil Antony, quit the Congress to join the BJP in 2024.

Antony’s return to the political spotlight comes at a time when the Congress is grappling with internal disunity alongside a weakening presence in the state assembly. Despite raising issues such as repeated incidents of police custodial brutality, the opposition has failed to effectively challenge Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan or the ruling LDF.