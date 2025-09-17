Eyeing pan-Kerala presence, IUML to demand Varkala seat

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A force to reckon with in Malabar politics, IUML is all set to seek a winning seat in South Kerala in the coming assembly election in 2026. The League leadership, which is keen to establish it as a pan Kerala party, has listed four assembly constituencies from Thiruvananthapuram district in the priority list. The list includes Varkala, Vamanapuram, Nedumangad and Thiruvananthapuram constituencies. All these constituencies are now with Congress. Of the four seats, Varkala has been given the first priority.

Though IUML had once contested in two assembly seats – Kazhakootam and Thiruvananthapuram West, in the changed political situation after the delimitation of constituencies, the party has decided to put Varkala as its first priority.

“We have full confidence that with the support of the UDF, League could win in Varkala in the next assembly election,” an IUML leader said.

“The four constituencies are selected on the basis of minority-backward caste presence and UDF’s strength. In Varkala, we have good ground support. In all the three constituencies we believe that the League could perform well against its opponents considering the strong anti-incumbency factor against the Left government,” he said.

These seats were selected after League district leaders held discussions with the state leadership. The League had earlier contested from Thiruvananthapuram West and Kazhakootam constituencies and won the elections.