India-US study links hair loss with cholesterol, points to new therapy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what might pave the way for the development of cholesterol-targeted therapies for permanent hair loss, an India-US joint research involving the University of Kerala has found that abnormalities in cholesterol metabolism disrupt the normal functioning of hair follicles and cause irreversible loss of hair.
The research paper titled ‘Disrupted Cholesterol Biosynthesis and Hair Follicle Stem Cell Impairment In The Onset of Alopecia’ was recently published in the international journal PLOS One. The study was carried out by researchers from the University of Kerala, Dr DY Patil Medical College, Pune, and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in the US.
The study revealed that abnormalities in cholesterol biosynthesis disrupt the normal function of hair follicle stem cells (HFSCs), ultimately leading to primary cicatricial alopecia (PCA), a devastating scarring type of hair loss. The research team demonstrated that blocking cholesterol synthesis or allowing sterol precursors to accumulate resulted in impaired hair regrowth and death of HFSCs.
The researchers used patient scalp biopsies, advanced cell-based assays, experiments on mice and 3D hair follicle organoid systems to validate their findings.
“Our work highlights the often-overlooked role of cholesterol in skin and hair follicle biology. It changes the scientific understanding of hair loss and helps us see it as a molecular stem cell dysfunction,” said P Sreejith, head of the department of zoology, Kerala University, and corresponding author of the research paper.
Notably, the study has also identified the role of cholesterol intermediates in governing hair follicle regeneration. According to Sreejith, the results of the study provide a new therapeutic option for managing alopecia which would give hope to patients facing irreversible hair loss. “The insights may also be helpful in management of diseases where cholesterol metabolism intersects with stem cell regulation,” he said.
“Since the correlation has been established, we are now planning to isolate the stem cells, carry out cholesterol targeted therapy and re-introduce them to monitor the growth. That will be the next stage of the research,” Sreejith said.
The Kerala University part of the research was carried out at the department of zoology and the university’s Advanced Centre for Regenerative Medicine and Stem cell in Cutaneous Research.
Growing hope
The joint research has found that abnormalities in cholesterol metabolism cause irreversible loss of hair
Study has also identified the role of cholesterol intermediates in governing hair follicle regeneration
Results provide a new therapeutic option for managing alopecia which would give hope to patients facing irreversible hair loss
Study was carried out by researchers from the University of Kerala, Dr DY Patil Medical College, Pune, and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in the US