India-US study links hair loss with cholesterol, points to new therapy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what might pave the way for the development of cholesterol-targeted therapies for permanent hair loss, an India-US joint research involving the University of Kerala has found that abnormalities in cholesterol metabolism disrupt the normal functioning of hair follicles and cause irreversible loss of hair.

The research paper titled ‘Disrupted Cholesterol Biosynthesis and Hair Follicle Stem Cell Impairment In The Onset of Alopecia’ was recently published in the international journal PLOS One. The study was carried out by researchers from the University of Kerala, Dr DY Patil Medical College, Pune, and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in the US.

The study revealed that abnormalities in cholesterol biosynthesis disrupt the normal function of hair follicle stem cells (HFSCs), ultimately leading to primary cicatricial alopecia (PCA), a devastating scarring type of hair loss. The research team demonstrated that blocking cholesterol synthesis or allowing sterol precursors to accumulate resulted in impaired hair regrowth and death of HFSCs.

The researchers used patient scalp biopsies, advanced cell-based assays, experiments on mice and 3D hair follicle organoid systems to validate their findings.

“Our work highlights the often-overlooked role of cholesterol in skin and hair follicle biology. It changes the scientific understanding of hair loss and helps us see it as a molecular stem cell dysfunction,” said P Sreejith, head of the department of zoology, Kerala University, and corresponding author of the research paper.