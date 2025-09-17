Kerala family forgets child at cinema after failing to get 'Lokah–Chapter 1' tickets, goes to another theatre

THRISSUR: As people continue to throng to watch the Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer Lokah–Chapter 1, a family, in their excitement to see the film, forgot their child at a cinema and went to another after being unable to secure tickets, on Sunday.

The staff at Devaki Cinemas in Guruvayur were shocked when a seven-year-old boy began crying amid the large crowd gathered to watch the film.

Upon enquiry, they discovered that the boy was lost and searching for his parents. His entire family and friends had travelled together in a van to watch the movie. However, as they couldn’t get tickets at Devaki Cinemas, they left for another cinema, forgetting the child behind.

“We couldn’t locate the child’s parents even after making announcements inside the screening hall and common areas. We then assumed they might have gone to a nearby cinema, especially since the child mentioned they had come in a van. So we contacted Appas Theatre, Guruvayur, and requested them to announce whether anyone had lost a child. Thankfully, the idea worked and the family returned to collect the child from the Guruvayur police station,” said a staff member at Devaki Cinemas.