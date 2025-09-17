KSRTC’s courier venture to soon roll out door delivery & pick-up services

KOCHI: Sending parcels through KSRTC’s hit courier service will soon be a much easier affair. Customers will no longer be required to deposit or pick their parcels up from the designated courier counters. Instead, the KSRTC is all set to start pick-up and door-delivery services, a long-pending demand, as part of its road map to increase efficiency, both service and in-house.

To facilitate the same, the transport corporation has entrusted the courier operations to Singhu Solutions, a company based in Andhra Pradesh, on a commission basis.

“We’ll initially introduce delivery services, for which the AP-based company has been given a deadline of six months,” a senior KSRTC official in charge of the parcel and courier venture told TNIE.

“We’re striving to start the services within three to four months. We’re planning to make deliveries within a 10km radius of the collection centres. The new company needs to get acclimatised to the operations and the geography here. The courier pick-up service will be provided at a later stage,” he said.

Currently, customers need to deposit the parcels at the designated counters and the receiving party too needs to come to the respective counter at the destination point to collect the same. Once the new services get rolling, the company officials will deliver the parcels at the doorsteps of the intended parties and also collect the parcels from the houses of customers.

The KSRTC now has 46 dedicated parcel counters in the state, besides the two outstation centres of Coimbatore and Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu. The corporation has plans to start courier counters in Karnataka as well.