More than just rains: Artist Shalini B Menon's solo art exhibition in Kochi

Artist Shalini B Menon has always believed that art is an extension of lived memory. Her recent solo exhibition, ‘More than just rains…’, held at David Hall Art Gallery in Kochi, was exactly that — a painted memoir that wove together fragments of her childhood, her travels, and the many moods of Kerala, especially the monsoon.
At first glance, her watercolour and acrylic works appear to be an ode to Kerala’s rains. A meditation on the monsoon. Umbrellas, mist-laden skies, dripping foliage, and lush, rain-soaked landscapes dominate the canvases, creating an impression of an artist deeply absorbed in the rhythm of the monsoon.
A closer look, however, reveals a wider emotional terrain — more than just rains…
One of the recurring motifs across her work is light. Sometimes it becomes a central element within the painting, and at other times, she lets it shape the way the artwork is presented.
Pointing to her work 'Monsoon Melodies', she explains, “I painted it three years ago. It shows a valley that is just about to see heavy rains, the mood is dark and heavy. I usually only let some light fall on the tree and the rest of the painting would remain in darkness.”
Other works such as 'The One and Temple Tales' also carry light as a defining component. Her watercolours reflect another passion — Kerala’s traditional architecture. Shalini’s formative years in Wadakkanchery and Thrissur left her fascinated by the ‘manas’ and ‘illams’ of the region.
“My work predominantly revolves around my lived experience, my childhood, rural Kerala and so on. Being in that area made me interested in traditional architecture,” she says.
Her palette shifts with these moods — sometimes drenched in the saturated hues of verdant landscapes, at other times softened by earthy tones or punctuated by unexpected bursts of colour. Together, they form a visual diary of her childhood and travels across India.
Shalini often recreates artworks based on photographs — her own, or those shared by others. One series on display, she reveals, is inspired by rain snaps by TNIE photographer A Sanesh.
“Something about his frames that appeared in the newspaper struck me. He kindly shared a few of his photographs with me, and I thoroughly enjoyed turning them into artworks. I have mostly created watercolour paintings with them,” she says.
Another striking example is 'Fading into Becoming', which depicts a widow in a plain saree alongside a woman in a vibrant saree, both gazing at the ghats by a river. “I clicked a photo of two distinct women standing together during one of my trips to the north. The ghat I have painted does not belong to any specific place though, it can be from anywhere,” explains Shalini, who is a member of the watercolour collective called Aquarelle Kerala.
Her inspirations also extend into cinema. “I love the works of Bharathan, Shaji N Karun and P N Menon,” she says.
Her painting Quiet Contemplation is drawn from one of Bharathan’s frames. “I do not recreate them, but take subtle references. See this one? That man is quietly contemplating what he should do next, standing at the beach. This is inspired by one of Bharathan’s iconic frames in Amaram,” she says, describing the work that captures a man waking from a hangover as loud seagulls circle above him.
It becomes a fascinating reversal — while films often borrow from painting, here a painting borrows from cinema’s visual language.
The exhibition also carried deeply personal works. A small painting shows an umbrella resting silently against a wall. “That’s my father’s umbrella,” she smiles. “I grew up seeing this umbrella kept in the corner of my house, it belonged to my father. He relied on it heavily, even refusing to use a walking stick when he needed it.”
Nearby is another three-piece work that explores the relationship between a man and his umbrella in three moods.
After working in a professional career for over two decades, Shalini brings precision and planning into her artistic practice. “I love to strategise my compositions in advance. This, I believe, is one of my strengths. I know what the painting has to look like and work my way around that vision,” she notes.
Art, for her, is also about family. Shalini’s first inspiration was her father, renowned artist and illustrator K Balasubramanian. While they did not always agree on artistic ideology, his influence was unmistakable. “His only wish was to see me paint. He did not think I practised my skills enough,” she recalls with a giggle.
But in time, she found her own path and was able to make him proud. “He loved the paintings of the old homes and buildings, and finally remarked, ‘I always knew you could do it’. It is my most cherished compliment,” she says, her voice trailing off with warmth.