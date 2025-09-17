More than just rains: Artist Shalini B Menon's solo art exhibition in Kochi

A closer look, however, reveals a wider emotional terrain — more than just rains…

One of the recurring motifs across her work is light. Sometimes it becomes a central element within the painting, and at other times, she lets it shape the way the artwork is presented.

Pointing to her work 'Monsoon Melodies', she explains, “I painted it three years ago. It shows a valley that is just about to see heavy rains, the mood is dark and heavy. I usually only let some light fall on the tree and the rest of the painting would remain in darkness.”

Other works such as 'The One and Temple Tales' also carry light as a defining component. Her watercolours reflect another passion — Kerala’s traditional architecture. Shalini’s formative years in Wadakkanchery and Thrissur left her fascinated by the ‘manas’ and ‘illams’ of the region.