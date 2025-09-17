Mridangam artist’s ‘daily’ musical odyssey goes on

PALAKKAD: On Wednesday, a rare milestone will be etched into the history of music. With the completion of the 2,000th song in the SuLalitham series, mridangam maestro and Guinness World Record holder Kuzhalmannam Ramakrishnan is set to prove yet again that his artistry is not just about rhythm and creativity but also about service to the community of music lovers.
What Ramakrishnan, a popular artist based in Palakkad, began on April 19, 2020, in the silence and uncertainty of the Covid pandemic, has now blossomed into a five-year-long movement of music. Each day, without a break, Ramakrishnan has written, tuned, and released a fresh lyrical composition, set to melody and brought to life through his YouTube channel Centre of Music & Arts. This remarkable streak, recognised by the India Book of Records, stands as a testament to discipline and inspiration born out of adversity.
The SuLalitham series has been enriched by voices both celebrated and unsung. From veteran playback singers and acclaimed composers to young children just discovering their musical voices, the project has welcomed everyone. Participants have ranged in age from a three-year-old girl to legendary figures like Padma Shri-awardee K G Jayan, now in his nineties.
For each song, Ramakrishnan personally edits, introduces singers, and presents the work — whether he is performing for 15 consecutive nights at the Guruvayur Chembai Music Festival, holding the position of acharya at the Ekatha Navarathri Mandap in the UAE, or travelling for concerts abroad.
The compositions themselves span a wide emotional and thematic range: evocative depictions of nature, verses rooted in Radha-Krishna devotion, and songs that respond to social realities. They are simple yet profound, embodying the very spirit of the title SuLalitham — graceful ease.
The 2,000th episode is set to be truly special. The song will be rendered by renowned singer, composer, and music director Sharreth.
Following this landmark, celebrations will continue with Laalithyam 25, an 11-day virtual festival. Listeners and participants are invited to share three-minute videos of their experiences with SuLalitham, which will be curated into the festival programming.
For the 54-year-old Ramakrishnan, SuLalitham is more than a musical project; it is a collective journey.
“This work doesn’t belong to me alone. It carries the voices and love of countless hearts who found expression during times of confinement. Despite all obstacles, it continues unbroken for over five years only because of the unshakable support of the artistic community,” Ramakrishnan says.
On Wednesday, at 3pm, with Sharreth’s performance streaming live on the Centre of Music & Arts channel, the curtain will rise on the Laalithyam 25 celebrations.
“And there’s no stopping the release of songs here. I will continue this till my last breath,” Ramakrishnan adds.