Mridangam artist’s ‘daily’ musical odyssey goes on

The SuLalitham series has been enriched by voices both celebrated and unsung. From veteran playback singers and acclaimed composers to young children just discovering their musical voices, the project has welcomed everyone. Participants have ranged in age from a three-year-old girl to legendary figures like Padma Shri-awardee K G Jayan, now in his nineties.

For each song, Ramakrishnan personally edits, introduces singers, and presents the work — whether he is performing for 15 consecutive nights at the Guruvayur Chembai Music Festival, holding the position of acharya at the Ekatha Navarathri Mandap in the UAE, or travelling for concerts abroad.

The compositions themselves span a wide emotional and thematic range: evocative depictions of nature, verses rooted in Radha-Krishna devotion, and songs that respond to social realities. They are simple yet profound, embodying the very spirit of the title SuLalitham — graceful ease.

The 2,000th episode is set to be truly special. The song will be rendered by renowned singer, composer, and music director Sharreth.