Seat swap talks gain ground in UDF ahead of upcoming Kerala assembly polls

KOCHI: Speculation is intensifying within the UDF over possible seat swaps between the Congress and its allies — the IUML and Kerala Congress (Joseph) — ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls. Informal discussions suggest a reshuffle of constituencies could boost the winning prospects of both Congress and its partners.

As many as five seats where IUML contested and lost — Kalamassery, Guruvayur, Punalur, Azhikode, and Thiruvambady — are being discussed for swapping with the Congress. Among the proposals, Kalamassery could be swapped for Kochi.The IUML is also exploring the possibility of exchanging Thavanoor, where its bete noire K T Jaleel has repeatedly defeated Congress candidates, for Guruvayur, a traditional League bastion. Congress candidate K Muraleedharan led the Guruvayur segment in the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat during the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Punalur is another seat in play, likely to be swapped with Eravipuram. The League is also keen on trading Azhikode for Kannur, though Congress leaders are cautious as Rijil Makkutty has emerged as a promising candidate there. Thiruvambady, meanwhile, could be vacated in favour of either Beypore or Nadapuram.

The underlying calculation is that both Congress and IUML would gain by contesting from constituencies where they enjoy stronger social and community support. For instance, in Kalamassery, Industries Minister P Rajeeve of the CPM has built a formidable base through development work, farmer outreach, and other initiatives. Congress leaders believe their ‘hand’ symbol could help reclaim Christian and upper-caste Hindu votes there, while IUML sees Kochi as a better fit given its Muslim and Latin Catholic presence.

Within the Kerala Congress (Joseph) fold, Ettumanoor has become the main bargaining point. Congress believes it has a higher chance of victory there and is considering swapping it with Poonjar.