Sudhakaran Namboothiri of Moorthiyedathu Mana chosen as chief priest of Guruvayur

THRISSUR: Sudhakaran Namboothiri of Moorthiyedathu Mana, Sreekrishnapuram, Palakkad, has been selected as the new chief priest (Melshanti) of the Guruvayur Temple for the six-month term beginning October 1, 2025.
The selection was made through a draw held on Wednesday after the Ucha Pooja (noon worship), when the temple doors reopened.
The names of 51 eligible applicants, shortlisted after an interview in front of the temple Tantri, Brahmashree P C Dinesan Namboothiripad, and the Devaswom governing body, were placed in a silver pot before the sanctum sanctorum. The present Melshanti, Kavapra Marath Achuthan Namboothiri, picked the lot in the presence of the Tantri.
Devaswom Chairman Dr V.K. Vijayan, governing body members Brahmashree Mallisseri Parameswaran Namboothiripad, C Manoj, K.S. Balagopal, and Administrator O.B. Arun Kumar were present. Of the 63 applicants, eight failed to attend the interview and four were disqualified.
The new Melshanti, aged 59 and a native of Pilimangalam, Sreekrishnapuram, Palakkad, holds M.A. and B.Ed. degrees. Before assuming charge, he will observe a 12-day bhajanam (devotional retreat) at the temple. He will take over on the night of September 30 and, as purappada shanti, will reside within the temple premises for six months, performing all rituals.