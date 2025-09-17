The immeasurable joy of giving

Nevis Sajan Mathew, 25, slipped into a coma in his sleep after a sudden drop in blood sugar went undetected until the next afternoon. His father, Sajan Mathew, a businessman from Kottayam, recalls how his eldest child — an ICAEW student who had returned from France during the pandemic — was rushed to Rajagiri Hospital in Ernakulam.

“He was in a coma for eight days. By then, we understood life would never be the same for us without Nevis. Once brain death was confirmed, we decided to donate his organs,” Sajan says.

Nevis’s organs were given to several people with end-stage liver, kidney, and heart diseases. His corneas went to Little Flower Hospital, Angamaly, and his hands to Basavana, a Karnataka native who had lost both arms in an oil mill accident.

After the donation, Sajan and his wife Sherin met Basavana at Amrita Hospital in Kochi. The sight of Nevis’s hands moved them deeply. “We asked Basavana to cut the cake on Nevis’s birthday,” Sajan recalls.

The couple stays in touch with other recipients too. “They call us papa and mama now. They speak to us every day. We are a family. Premanand, an end-stage heart patient who got Nevis’s heart, visits us with a stethoscope to let us hear our son’s heartbeat,” Sajan says, visibly moved.

The family has since set up a trust to help those struggling with transplant expenses. “If we had not done it, our family would have crumbled in grief. Now, my child has got eternity. We may pass away, but he will live on,” Sajan smiles.