Traffic SI suspended for opening half-built road in Kerala

KOCHI: A political controversy is brewing over the suspension of a Traffic Sub Inspector who threw open a key road section in the middle of heavily congested Muvattupuzha town last week, soon after completion of tarring works there. The same has triggered a war of words between the Congress and the Left parties, with the latter terming the incident as an outcome of the “political drama” staged by Mathew Kuzhalnadan, MLA. Kuzhalnadan, however, denied the charges.

It all started on Friday when Traffic SI K P Siddique threw open the MC Road section from Kacherithazham to P O Junction for traffic, on the direction of the MLA.

This is even as only the first phase of tarring works got completed there. CPM area secretary Aneesh M Mathew lodged a complaint with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan against Mathew Kuzhalnadan, even as the cop was placed on suspension for opening the road “without informing higher officials”.