Amendment to Wildlife Act unlikely to get nod in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Wildlife Protection (Kerala Amendment) Bill 2025, a first-of-its-kind amendment to the Central Act, to be introduced in the Assembly on Thursday, could well end up as an experimental piece of legislation.

Going by the draft accessed by the TNIE, the key amendments are in contradiction with the principal Act and hence unlikely to get Presidential/Gubernatorial assent or a clear judicial review. Being introduced with a clear political motive ahead of the election, the government says the bill is aimed at addressing man-animal conflict.

The amendment to Section 11 is intended to empower the Chief Wildlife Warden to take sudden actions and to order to kill without delay, any wild animal if it attacks and inflicts severe injuries to any person in a public place, where people usually gather or in a residential area.

It also proposes population management of wild animals by way of birth control or translocation. An amendment to Section 62 empowers the state government to declare any animal in Schedule II a vermin.

Top sources said the amendments were brought in without adequate consultation with senior officials in the state forest and wildlife department. Meanwhile, wildlife and legal experts expressed doubts over the legal standing of the amendment and whether the amendments are in line with the spirit of wildlife protection.

“The proposed state amendment to alter the Schedules would be inconsistent with the Central Act which will obviously prevail,” observed Praveen Bhargav, ex-member of the National Board for Wildlife.