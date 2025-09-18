Case Diary: 'WhatsApp officer’ turns scamster in shining armour

For a law-abiding citizen, the sight of a uniformed officer carries credibility and trust. Fraudsters often exploit this very faith, slipping into the guise of men in uniform to weave their deceit. One such case recently surfaced at the Aluva police station.

Suchithra (name changed), a woman in her late thirties from Vaikom, has long been an active presence on social media, especially WhatsApp. A curious learner, she often explored new features and content, though she remained cautious, aware of the growing menace of cyber frauds.

In the first week of September, she received a mysterious WhatsApp message.

The sender, identifying himself as Mahesh, a middle-aged man from Paravur, had typed a simple ‘Hi.’ As the number was unknown, Suchithra did not open the chat. She glanced at it through her notification pop-up and ignored it. More messages followed.