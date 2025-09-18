Focus back on Pandalam as Global Ayyappa meet reignites political heat

PATHANAMTHITTA: With the Global Ayyappa Sangamam set to bring thousands of devotees to Pathanamthitta, the political undercurrents in Pandalam - the traditional bastion of the erstwhile royal family associated with Lord Ayyappa - are once again coming into sharp focus.

The Sangamam, billed as a spiritual congregation with participation of more than 3,000 devotees and dignitaries from across the world, has already created waves beyond the precincts of Sabarimala. For many, the mobilisation by right-wing outfits around the event draws unmistakable parallels with the BJP’s political surge during the 2018 Sabarimala agitation.

In a notable shift, however, the Pandalam royal family, whose fierce opposition to the Supreme Court verdict permitting women’s entry into Sabarimala fuelled the Sangh parivar’s rise seven years ago, has toned down its opposition.

Though the family initially kept silent over the issue, later on Wednesday, it cited rituals following the demise of two family members as the immediate reason to refrain from the Sangamam.

But its management committee made clear its discontent with the state government and Travancore Devaswom Board.

According to an official statement, the committee reiterated two long-standing demands - a complete withdrawal of cases registered in connection with the 2018 women’s entry protests, and a sworn assurance from the state government that it would not deviate from temple traditions in the future.