From rocky wasteland to bamboo haven: John’s experiment with ‘crop of patience’

PALAKKAD: On a rocky stretch of land where even grass refused to grow, K C John chose to plant bamboo. What began as a small experiment has, in just six years, blossomed into a vibrant grove -- sixty varieties standing tall and swaying, transforming a barren acre in Palakkad into a sanctuary of shade, birdsong, and renewal. This is John’s world of bamboo at his home near Kalladikode in Palakkad district.

“Bamboo doesn’t demand much,” the 53-year-old says. “It can grow even on rock, as long as you’re willing to give it some care and time.” His acre of land now holds large varieties of bamboo -- from decorative clusters to tall, sturdy commercial species. The once desolate ground now hums with life, as birds and soil creatures have returned to the regenerated landscape.

For John, bamboo is both a livelihood and a way of living closer to nature. Alongside his wife Misha and children Joylyn (mechanical engineering student) and Jeswin (Plus-Two), he tends the grove with pride.

The family nurtures species like black bamboo, Buddha bamboo, bush bamboo, and anamula, among others – each chosen for its unique character or commercial value. John believes bamboo farming makes financial sense, too. With an initial investment of about Rs 1.5 lakh, he explains, an acre can hold nearly 400 plants, and the returns can start in just five years – potentially reaching several lakhs.

Compared with rubber, which requires a decade of nurturing before yielding consistent income, bamboo is less demanding. “This is not a crop of hard labour,” he says. “It’s a crop of patience.”

“I believe the public are still unaware of the possibilities of bamboo cultivation. In Kerala, we restrict ourselves to using bamboo for craft works.