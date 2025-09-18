Hurt, undefended Antony bats for himself in first press conference in over decade

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dejected by his party colleagues’ callousness in defending him when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched a blistering attack in the state assembly on police brutality in Sivagiri and Muthanga when he was at the helm of affairs, Congress veteran A K Antony on Wednesday stepped out to vindicate himself and his 1995-96 government.

Expressing “regret” over the two police actions, the former chief minister, however, maintained that those in power are forced to resort to such decisions at times. Antony was addressing his first formal press conference in over a decade.

“I have not been part of Kerala politics for the past 21 years. I had no plans for this interaction. But since I’ve been subjected to a one-sided attack, I thought it best to have my say. There is no one here to speak on such matters,” he said.

Antony urged the Pinarayi government to make public the report of the Bhaskaran Nambiar Commission, constituted by the E K Nayanar government to probe police action at Sivagiri. “The police action was necessitated by the reluctance of a section of seers who had lost power to the faction led by Swami Prakasananda in the election.

They did not agree to hand over power. The Kerala High Court had warned that contempt of court proceedings will be initiated (against the state government). The HC also directed the government to invoke provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code to make the transfer of power possible. That was when we resorted to the police action.