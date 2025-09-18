Kerala’s first mobile ABC unit to be operational in Nedumangad in October

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the state, Kerala is all set to deploy portable Animal Birth Control (ABC) units to strengthen efforts to control the stray dog population. The pilot project will be launched in Nedumangad municipality in Thiruvananthapuram district, with the unit expected to arrive by September 22 and become operational in early October.

The portable unit -- designed with the support of the Indian Immunologicals Ltd (IIL) and the NGO CAWA – comes equipped with facilities for two simultaneous surgeries, a fully air-conditioned theatre, generator, refrigerator, and a Wi-Fi-enabled camera monitoring system. Once the surgeries in one area are completed, the unit can be shifted to other designated panchayats, making it adaptable for both urban and rural use.

The project gained traction after public opposition delayed the setting up of new permanent ABC centres. According to Nedumangad municipal chairperson C S Sreeja, all arrangements are in place to set up the facility at the municipality’s parking yard that spans over an acre.

“It is after a four-year wait that we are able to launch the ABC programme here. So far, we could only carry out vaccinations due to a lack of infrastructure,” she said.

The animal husbandry department has signed an MoU with the district panchayat to roll out the pilot project. A crane will be used to position the unit, with the panchayat bearing the expenses. Pagoda tents and 100 dog cages will be installed alongside the unit to provide space for post-operative care.