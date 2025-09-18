Kerala’s first mobile ABC unit to be operational in Nedumangad in October

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the state, Kerala is all set to deploy portable Animal Birth Control (ABC) units to strengthen efforts to control the stray dog population. The pilot project will be launched in Nedumangad municipality in Thiruvananthapuram district, with the unit expected to arrive by September 22 and become operational in early October.
The portable unit -- designed with the support of the Indian Immunologicals Ltd (IIL) and the NGO CAWA – comes equipped with facilities for two simultaneous surgeries, a fully air-conditioned theatre, generator, refrigerator, and a Wi-Fi-enabled camera monitoring system. Once the surgeries in one area are completed, the unit can be shifted to other designated panchayats, making it adaptable for both urban and rural use.
The project gained traction after public opposition delayed the setting up of new permanent ABC centres. According to Nedumangad municipal chairperson C S Sreeja, all arrangements are in place to set up the facility at the municipality’s parking yard that spans over an acre.
“It is after a four-year wait that we are able to launch the ABC programme here. So far, we could only carry out vaccinations due to a lack of infrastructure,” she said.
The animal husbandry department has signed an MoU with the district panchayat to roll out the pilot project. A crane will be used to position the unit, with the panchayat bearing the expenses. Pagoda tents and 100 dog cages will be installed alongside the unit to provide space for post-operative care.
For financial year 2025-26, the animal husbandry department has earmarked Rs 200 crore for the portable ABC project, with seven districts selected for the roll-out -- Kollam, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kannur, Palakkad, and Kottayam. At the district level, the deputy director of animal husbandry will oversee the implementation.
Currently, Kerala has 17 Animal Welfare Board of India-approved ABC centres, but demand continues to outpace capacity. According to the 2019 census, the state had 2.89 lakh stray dogs while pet dogs numbered 8.36 lakh. In 2024-25, the state procured 10 lakh doses of anti-rabies vaccine, with vaccination drives for stray dogs starting in August and for pet dogs in September. Each sterilisation surgery under the programme cost Rs 2,100.
Nedumangad municipality has already allocated space at its parking ground for the portable unit and agreed to provide water, electricity, and drainage facilities.
“Two veterinary surgeons have been hired to carry out the sterilisation surgeries. Initially, the unit will perform at least seven surgeries per day, with capacity to scale up as the system stabilises.
Growing stats
Total number of Animal Welfare Board of India-approved ABC centres functioning in the state: 17
Thiruvananthapuram - 2
Kollam - 1 . Alappuzha - 1
Kottayam - 1 .Ernakulam - 3
Thrissur - 1 .Palakkad - 4
Kozhikode - 2 .Wayanad - 1
Kannur - 1