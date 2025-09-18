KU places curbs on admission of students involved in criminal cases

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students who misuse the waiver of upper age limit for enrollment in higher educational institutions and secure admission in colleges, mainly to carry out student union-related activities, may find the going tough. The University of Kerala has issued directives to its affiliated colleges to reject admission applications of students against whom criminal cases have been lodged.

A meeting of the admission monitoring committee, chaired by Vice Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal, has decided to direct colleges to demand an affidavit from students during admission stating that they have not been involved in criminal activities or debarred from examinations. “The decision has been taken in the wake of numerous complaints from affiliated colleges,” Dr Kunnummal told the TNIE.

The regulations of the University Grants Commission (UGC) had waived the upper age limit for admission in higher educational institutions, apparently to arrest the dwindling Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) across the country.

However, it has been found that student union leaders who complete a particular course use this waiver to get re-admission for another course to ensure their continued presence on the campus for years. “In some cases, political parties handpick local leaders who had discontinued studies years ago and get them enrolled in colleges.

The main aim is to contest the college union election. These students make their presence felt on the campus especially during clashes with rival student unions,” said a university source.