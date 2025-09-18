Samagra Shiksha draws on ‘local content’ to bridge language gap in Kerala

KOCHI: While Kerala continues to chart new pathways in education, the backwardness among tribal communities presents a stark contrast.

One major reason for this, as identified by the studies conducted by Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK), is the language barrier. All tribal communities have their own mother tongue, which is entirely different from Malayalam, the official language of the state. And that has seen several programmes designed for the welfare of tribal communities, including initiatives associated with education, failing to yield the desired results.

Taking note of the issue, SSK decided to implement a language adaptation programme -- called ‘Padippurassi’ -- designed specially for tribal students. The initiative was implemented in the 2022-23 academic year and has been bearing results, an official with SSK told TNIE.

According to the official, the programmes implemented by successive governments did not work because they were of poor quality. “A combination of economic, social, cultural, and geographical disadvantages led to their failure. To address this challenge, lessons and learning cards were developed in the respective tribal languages as part of the ‘Padippurassi’ initiative. It has been proven that children understand concepts quickly when their mother tongue is the medium of instruction in the formative years,” the official pointed out.

Also, drawing content from the children’s immediate surroundings—such as trees, flowers, streams, rivers, mountains, ornaments, food, and celebrations in hamlets -- helps with learning, the SSK official said.