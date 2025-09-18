UDF walks out of assembly over health department's shortcomings on amoebic meningoencephalitis

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition UDF staged a walkout from the assembly during the concluding phase of the adjournment motion discussion, before Health Minister Veena George could finish responding to the allegations concerning amoebic meningoencephalitis.

The boycott occurred as the minister began countering the Opposition’s allegations regarding the Health Department’s shortcomings with facts and evidence.

The minister rebutted Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan’s charge that there were no treatment protocols or prevention strategies in place by presenting the measures implemented since 2024.

Satheesan then announced that the UDF would boycott the discussion in protest against the Speaker not allowing the MLA to respond after the minister’s comments. Satheesan accused the government of “groping in the dark” despite the rising number of cases.