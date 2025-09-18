When walls tell stories

After a stint as a character designer at a gaming studio in Bengaluru, Sachin felt restless. “I didn’t want to just make assets for a game or direct ads. I wanted to tell my own stories,” he recalls.

Sachin returned to sketching and painting full-time. Sitting in cafes, sketching passers-by, he found a meditative rhythm. “I would watch people, capture their gestures, their silences. It was like travelling through their emotions. It became a daily ritual. Instagram gave me visibility, and soon, small commissions came in,” he says.

That rhythm found scale when he encountered the energy of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. Inspired by its installations and street art, he painted his first mural during the third edition of the art festival in December 2016.

“A mural is like a sketchbook blown up on a wall. It was spontaneous, but once I started, I knew this was my path,” Sachin says.