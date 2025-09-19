72nd birthday celebrations of Amma on September 27

KOLLAM: The 72nd birthday of Mata Amritanandamayi will be celebrated at Amritapuri on September 27 with a series of spiritual and humanitarian programmes. The celebrations will begin at 5 am with 108 Ganapati Homas, followed by Guru Pada Puja, Amma’s birthday message, prayers for world peace, bhajans, satsang, cultural events, and prasad distribution. Prominent personalities from across India and abroad are expected to attend.

A major highlight will be the presentation of the annual Amritakeerti Puraskaram, which carries a cash award of Rs 1,23,456, a Saraswati sculpture designed by artist Namboodiri, and a citation.

Another key feature will be a mass wedding for over 50 underprivileged young men and women. The event will also mark the release of new publications from the ashram. In the run-up to the birthday, the Mata Amritanandamayi Math has launched several charitable and service initiatives.