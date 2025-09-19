B Ashok — An officer defining defiance in state bureaucracy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Be it the UDF or the LDF, there is one IAS officer successive governments in Kerala have found difficult to bend. Every attempt to sideline B Ashok through transfers has repeatedly backfired, with the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) and courts coming to his rescue. Among his colleagues, Ashok is regarded as a go-to officer for advice on thorny administrative matters, especially when political pressure weighs heavy.

“His advice is often the best,” a senior bureaucrat admitted. Yet, Ashok has not always been in the good books of ruling dispensations. LDF ministers were reportedly reluctant to post him in their departments.

The government first tried to shift him from the post of agriculture principal secretary to Local Self-Government Reforms Commission chairperson in January. Ashok approached the CAT, which quashed the transfer in June, citing violation of IAS cadre rules.

What followed only intensified the tussle. Many senior IAS officials believe that the state government suspects Ashok’s role in sharing the documents of the alleged diversion of World Bank funds from the Kerala Climate Resilient Agri-Value Chain Modernisation (KERA) Project to the media.

The issue escalated after the chief minister’s office (CMO) issued a statement defending media freedom amid speculation of an inquiry. Notably, CMO’s explanation came soon after: The state launched an inquiry into the leak of a confidential World Bank letter, which it feared could damage its credibility with financial institutions.

“The government almost backed down after Ashok’s first CAT victory. But the KERA controversy reignited anger against him. The government then transferred him from chairman and managing director of Kerala Transport Development Finance Corporation. CAT stepped in again to stay the order,” a senior officer said.