Congress weighs new faces as hunt begins for Kerala assembly poll candidates

KOCHI: As the Congress begins the exercise of shortlisting candidates for the 2026 Assembly elections, a flurry of names is surfacing across constituencies based on survey feedback and backroom discussions. From retired IAS officer Biju Prabhakar in Kayamkulam to KSU leaders Ann Sebastian and Aloshious Xavier, to IT professional Ranjith Balan and even a senior Malayalam TV anchor, the leadership is casting the net wide while weighing community equations and local strengths.
In Alappuzha district, the spotlight is on Biju Prabhakar, son of former finance minister Thachadi Prabhakaran, with his administrative record at KSRTC and KSEB strengthening his case. He is being considered for the Kayamkulam seat, a seat his late father held in 1980, 1982 and 1991 elections. Arita Babu - who put up a spirited fight in Kayamkulam in 2021 - may be shifted to Cherthala or Attingal or another Ezhava-majority seat.
Another fresh face is G V Hari, national chairman of Jawahar Bal Manch and considered close to K C Venugopal and Rahul Gandhi. In Ernakulam, Mathew Kuzhalnadan will contest again from Muvattupuzha, while Perumbavoor is tipped for change with Abin Varkey, Youth Congress vice-president and an Orthodox Christian, emerging as the frontrunner to replace Eldhose P Kunnappillil, who fell out of favour after the 2022 assault case.
Another Youth Congress aspirant, Jinto John, a Roman Catholic, may not make the cut due to the constituency’s Jacobite-Orthodox demographic pattern. Ernakulam district panchayat president Ullas Thomas, reportedly backed by V D Satheesan, is also a strong contender for the seat.
In Thrissur, KSU vice-president Ann Sebastian is being considered, possibly for Ollur, though she faces competition from former mayor Rajan Pallan. Sitting MLA Saneeshkumar Joseph will stay on in Chalakkudy.
Meanwhile, Aloshious Xavier, KSU state president from Adimali, is in contention for Peermade seat, but a tug-of-war is on, with Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose batting for his own loyalist. If Dean has his way, Aloshious may be moved to a north Kerala seat with a large settler base.
Other names in the mix include Jyothi Vijayakumar, who may be considered in an urban seat near Thiruvananthapuram, a shift from earlier-considered Chengannur. B R M Shafeer, a familiar face in TV discussions, is being considered in border constituencies of Kollam and the capital. Among veterans, M Liju, belonging to the Ezhava community, may lose out in the final list given his track record of three losses, sources said.
The party is also in talks with a well-known Malayalam TV anchor, and IT entrepreneur Ranjith Balan — recently appointed state president of the All India Professionals Congress. His name is being mentioned as part of giving fresh faces a chance in the assembly election.
While surveys conducted by strategist Sunil Kanugolu and an independent agency have guided the shortlists, the process is far from settled. Community balancing and factional pulls are already evident. With the delayed reorganisation and the Rahul Mamkootathil episode still weighing heavily, party insiders caution that unless unity is restored swiftly, the Congress risks losing the momentum it badly needs to challenge the Left in 2026.