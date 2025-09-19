Kerala police to seek US help in probe into BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar's FB post on October '23 twin blasts

KOCHI: The Left government in Kerala has granted sanction to the state police to seek Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) from the US in the probe into a Facebook post allegedly made from the account of former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, following the twin bomb blasts at a Jehovah's Witnesses convention in Kalamassery that killed eight people on 29 October 2023.

Chandrasekhar is currently the president of the BJP's Kerala unit.

The case concerning the post allegedly made from Chandrasekhar's Facebook page was registered by Ernakulam Central Police on 31 October 2023, based on a complaint from the Ernakulam Cyber Cell.

The FIR alleged that the Facebook post, purportedly from Chandrasekhar's account, attempted to disturb communal harmony and carried a provocative remark mentioning the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas in the background of the blasts at Kalamassery.

The post blamed the Congress and the CPI(M), claiming that they were indulging in appeasement politics, with the hashtags HamasTerrorist and KochiTerrorAttacks.

It was purportedly pointing fingers towards Hamas leader Khaled Mashal, who virtually attended a pro-Palestine protest held in Kerala, a day before the blast.

According to a Government Order issued on September 8, the State Police Chief had sought permission on July 17, 2025, to submit a Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) request through the online portal in connection with Crime No. 3408/2023 registered at Ernakulam Central Police Station.