Minister V Sivankutty hospitalised after feeling unwell in assembly; condition stable now

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: V Sivankutty, Minister for General Education and Labour, was taken to hospital after experiencing uneasiness during the Assembly session on Friday morning.

The session, which began at 9 am with questions related to labour, saw the minister actively responding before he began to feel discomfort around 9.15 am. Speaker A.N. Shamseer directed MLA V. Joy to assist him out of the House to take rest. Subsequently, Local Self-Government Minister M.B. Rajesh stepped in and continued responding on his behalf.

The minister was later taken to a private hospital. Officials have confirmed that his condition is now stable.