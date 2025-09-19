Patented nutmeg helps farmer crack dipping yield curve

KOCHI: The decline in yields was proving a difficult nutmeg to crack. That’s when Pushkaran T M began the search for high-quality varieties. He investigated, interacted and experimented with various species over three decades. And, his efforts paid off in the form of a patent from the central government for a variety he developed – the thottanal jaathi.
The Adimaly farmer developed his nutmeg 25 years ago through cross-pollination. “We are organic farmers and do not use chemical fertilisers or pesticides. However, though we tried several varieties of nutmeg, including hybrid, the result was not good. It took many years to develop a new variety. We met hundreds of farmers across the state and collected the data of thousands of nutmeg trees. The new variety was developed by cross-pollinating two to three varieties,” recounted Pushkaran.
The thottanal variety has high-weight fruit (more than 15 grams) and seed (over 7 grams) – the average seed weight is 3-3.5 grams.
“It is easy to remove the seed of the thottanal variety from the fruit and it does not break. The variety’s flower petals attract a 25-45% higher price in the market. The tree grows well up and sideways.
The branches are distanced from each other, which allows to be exposed to good wind and sunlight. It is also easier to harvest the crop.
The branches grow well sideways and are strong and healthy,” the 55-year-old added. He has planted around 40 more saplings of thottanal variety.
Kerala is one of the primary producers of nutmeg in India, and production is higher compared to other spices. Total production of nutmeg in the state rose to 18,000 metric tonnes (MT) in 2024-25 from 14,911 MT in 2021-22.
Pushkaran applied for a patent back in November 2017. However, procedures were delayed by Covid. “A team of experts visited the farm and inspected my nutmeg trees and seeds. We have been selling seeds in the local market. And we get a 20% premium on our produce. The patent was awarded last December. I now plan to develop more high-quality varieties,” he added.
